Champagnie scores 25, leads St John’s past Georgetown 88-69

The Associated Press

January 16, 2022, 7:03 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Julian Champagnie scored 25 points to power St. John’s to an 88-69 victory over Georgetown on Sunday.

Champagnie sank 9 of 20 shots and added six rebounds for the Red Storm (10-5, 2-2 Big East Conference). Posh Alexander pitched in with 17 points, seven assists, six rebounds and he matched his career best with six steals. Dylan Addae-Wusu added 17 points and seven assists. Montez Mathis had 11 points and Aaron Wheeler scored 10 off the bench.

Kaiden Rice topped the Hoyas (6-8, 0-3) with 19 points on 7-of-22 shooting. Freshman Aminu Mohammed added 13 points and 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double. Dante Harris scored 13 with four assists.

