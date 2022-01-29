CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
Carter Jr. scores 14 to lift Navy past American 47-45

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 4:16 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — John Carter Jr. registered 14 points and eight rebounds and his two free throws with 15 seconds left in the game proved to be the difference as Navy edged American 47-45 on Saturday.

Greg Summers, whose 10 points per game coming into the contest was second on the Midshipmen, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

Stacy Beckton Jr. had 19 points for the Eagles (6-14, 2-6 Patriot League).

Colin Smalls, the Eagles’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 10 points per game, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

