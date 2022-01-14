Cal Poly hosts UC Davis after Pepper’s 23-point game

UC Davis Aggies (7-4, 1-0 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (3-10, 0-2 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday,…

UC Davis Aggies (7-4, 1-0 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (3-10, 0-2 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis faces the Cal Poly Mustangs after Elijah Pepper scored 23 points in UC Davis’ 78-71 win against the UCSD Tritons.

The Mustangs have gone 1-3 in home games. Cal Poly is 1-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Aggies are 1-0 in Big West play. UC Davis ranks fourth in the Big West shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

The Mustangs and Aggies face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alimamy Koroma is shooting 49.6% and averaging 12.3 points for the Mustangs. Kyle Colvin is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Pepper is averaging 15.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Ezra Manjon is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 58.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

