Burns scores 19, sparks Winthrop past Gardner-Webb 64-62

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 5:30 PM

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — D.J. Burns Jr. scored 19 points to help Winthrop slip past Gardner-Webb 64-62 on Saturday.

Cory Hightower had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (12-6, 5-0 Big South Conference), who have won six straight. Micheal Anumba added 14 points and his two free throws gave Winthrop the lead for good, 54-53, with 2:52 left to play.

Lance Terry scored a season-high 20 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-10, 3-3). Terry hit a 3-pointer with 7 seconds left to cap the scoring. Patrick Good missed the front end of a 1-and-1 for the Eagles, but D’Maurian Williams missed a 3-pointer for Gardner-Webb on the game’s final shot. Zion Williams added 11 points. Anthony Selden had eight rebounds.

