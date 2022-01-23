Brumant leads Howard against Coppin State after 22-point game

Howard Bison (6-8, 1-1 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (3-14, 2-1 MEAC) Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard…

Howard Bison (6-8, 1-1 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (3-14, 2-1 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard faces the Coppin State Eagles after Randy Brumant scored 22 points in Howard’s 91-82 win against the Morgan State Bears.

The Eagles have gone 1-1 at home. Coppin State is 1-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Bison have gone 1-1 against MEAC opponents. Howard is fifth in the MEAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Brumant averaging 1.9.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyree Corbett is averaging 14 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Jesse Zarzuela is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

William Settle is shooting 51.4% and averaging 14.3 points for the Bison. Elijah Hawkins is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Howard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 73.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

