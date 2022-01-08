CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Broome lifts Morehead St. over Austin Peay 66-55

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 7:33 PM

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Johni Broome registered 19 points and eight rebounds as Morehead State topped Austin Peay 66-55 on Saturday.

Ta’lon Cooper had seven rebounds for Morehead State (10-5, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett had 15 points for the Governors (4-9, 0-3), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Caleb Stone-Carrawell added 13 points.

___

___

