College Basketball

Boonyasith scores 14 to lift UMBC over NJIT 76-56

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 10:06 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jacob Boonyasith scored 14 points and Dimitrije Spasojevic scored 13 and UMBC beat NJIT 76-56 on Wednesday night to end its five-game losing streak.

Keondre Kennedy added 11 points and seven rebounds and Darnell Rogers scored 11 for UMBC (6-7, 1-1 America East Conference)

Souleymane Diakite scored 14 points, Mekhi Gray scored 11 and Antwuan Butler grabbed six rebounds for the Highlanders (8-6, 3-1).

NJIT scored a season-low 22 first-half points.

