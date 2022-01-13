CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Bolden scores 23, Butler…

Bolden scores 23, Butler gets past short-handed Georgetown

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 9:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jair Bolden had a season-high 23 points as Butler topped short-handed Georgetown 72-58 on Thursday night.

Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing missed the game because of what his team said Wednesday were D.C. Department of Health guidelines. The Hoyas were also without Dante Harris (13 ppg), Donald Carey (12.8) and Kobe Clark due to illness.

Bryce Nze had 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Butler (9-6, 2-2 Big East Conference). Bryce Golden added 11 points.

Tyler Beard had 15 points for the Hoyas (6-7, 0-2). Collin Holloway added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

Lawmaker sets sights on 'CISA 2025' legislative proposal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up