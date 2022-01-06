ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Bishop scores 20 to carry Montana St. over Idaho 92-72

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 11:55 PM

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Xavier Bishop matched his season high with 20 points as Montana State easily beat Idaho 92-72 on Thursday night.

Jubrile Belo had 15 points and three blocks for Montana State (11-5, 3-2 Big Sky Conference). Amin Adamu added 14 points. Tyler Patterson had 10 points.

Mikey Dixon had 24 points for the Vandals (3-9, 0-2). Rashad Smith added 11 points and seven rebounds. Yusef Salih had 11 points.

