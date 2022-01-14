Benjamin and the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers visit conference foe Bryant

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (5-11, 1-3 NEC) at Bryant Bulldogs (7-8, 3-1 NEC) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (5-11, 1-3 NEC) at Bryant Bulldogs (7-8, 3-1 NEC)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charles Pride and the Bryant Bulldogs host Jalen Benjamin and the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers in NEC action.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-1 at home. Bryant has a 3-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Mountaineers are 1-3 in NEC play. Mount St. Mary’s is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pride is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.0 points for the Bulldogs. Peter Kiss is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Bryant.

Benjamin is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Nana Opoku is averaging 11.8 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.