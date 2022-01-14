CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Benjamin and the Mount…

Benjamin and the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers visit conference foe Bryant

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (5-11, 1-3 NEC) at Bryant Bulldogs (7-8, 3-1 NEC)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charles Pride and the Bryant Bulldogs host Jalen Benjamin and the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers in NEC action.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-1 at home. Bryant has a 3-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Mountaineers are 1-3 in NEC play. Mount St. Mary’s is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pride is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.0 points for the Bulldogs. Peter Kiss is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Bryant.

Benjamin is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Nana Opoku is averaging 11.8 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Lawmaker sets sights on 'CISA 2025' legislative proposal

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

For CBP, supply chain risk is much more than just cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up