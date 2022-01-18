CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 16 more Montgomery Co. schools to go virtual | Prince George's Co. extends mask mandate into March | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Balogun, Moreno carry Eastern Kentucky past Lipscomb 86-72

The Associated Press

January 18, 2022, 9:52 PM

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Tariq Balogun and Michael Moreno scored 16 points apiece as Eastern Kentucky beat Lipscomb 86-72 on Tuesday night.

Curt Lewis added 14 points, Devontae Blanton scored 13 and Braxton Beverly had 11 for the Colonels (9-10, 1-4 Atlantic Sun). Blanton also had 13 rebounds.

Will Pruitt had 17 points and six rebounds for the Bisons (8-12, 1-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Trae Benham added 16 points and Parker Hazen had 11 points and eight rebounds.

