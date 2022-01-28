CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Balanc scores 20 to lead Quinnipiac over Marist 94-87

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 10:01 PM

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Matt Balanc had 20 points as Quinnipiac beat Marist 94-87 on Friday night.

Balanc made 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Kevin Marfo had 17 points for Quinnipiac (11-7, 6-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Tymu Chenery added 14 points. Dezi Jones had 13 points.

Noah Harris scored a season-high 24 points for the Red Foxes (8-11, 3-7). Jao Ituka added 14 points. Ricardo Wright had 13 points.

