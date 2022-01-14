CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Ayala leads Maryland against Rutgers after 26-point showing

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 1:22 AM

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-6, 3-2 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (9-7, 1-4 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland faces the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Eric Ayala scored 26 points in Maryland’s 94-87 overtime victory against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Terrapins have gone 6-4 in home games. Maryland scores 71.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Scarlet Knights are 3-2 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers averages 68.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Terrapins and Scarlet Knights match up Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayala is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, while averaging 16.2 points and 5.1 rebounds. Donta Scott is shooting 44.0% and averaging 8.9 points over the past 10 games for Maryland.

Ron Harper Jr. is shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 7.9 points over the past 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

