Anumba carries Winthrop past UNC Asheville 86-80 in OT

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 10:03 PM

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Micheal Anumba had 18 points as Winthrop topped UNC Asheville 86-80 in overtime on Thursday night.

D.J. Burns Jr. and Kelton Talford added 16 points each, and Cory Hightower had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Winthrop (9-6, 2-0 Big South Conference).

LJ Thorpe scored a season-high 24 points for the Bulldogs (10-6, 2-1), whose four-game winning streak was broken. Drew Pember added 23 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, and Trent Stephney had 13 points and six steals.

Thorpe tied it at 75 at the end of regulation.

