American takes on Bucknell, aims to halt 3-game skid

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 3:22 AM

Bucknell Bison (3-14, 0-5 Patriot) at American Eagles (4-10, 0-2 Patriot)

Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American heads into the matchup with Bucknell as losers of three games in a row.

The Eagles are 2-2 in home games. American ranks seventh in the Patriot with 12.6 assists per game led by Colin Smalls averaging 2.9.

The Bison are 0-5 against Patriot opponents. Bucknell has a 1-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles and Bison square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny O’Neil averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Stacy Beckton Jr. is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for American.

Andrew Funk is shooting 44.6% and averaging 17.9 points for the Bison. Xander Rice is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Bison: 1-9, averaging 67.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

