Alcorn State looks to extend streak vs Alabama St.

Alcorn State (3-11, 2-0) vs. Alabama State (4-12, 2-1)

Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Alabama State. Alcorn State has won by an average of 5 points in its last five wins over the Hornets. Alabama State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 26, 2019, a 74-59 win.

SAVVY SENIORS: Alcorn State’s Lenell Henry, Darrious Agnew and Justin Thomas have collectively accounted for 32 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 32 percent of all Braves points over the last five games.LOVE FOR LENELL: Henry has connected on 42.9 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 7 over the last three games. He’s also converted 61.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Braves are 0-8 when they allow 72 or more points and 3-3 when they hold opponents to anything under 72 points. The Hornets are 0-9 when they score 69 points or fewer and 4-3 when they exceed 69.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hornets have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Braves. Alabama State has 42 assists on 76 field goals (55.3 percent) over its previous three games while Alcorn State has assists on 25 of 71 field goals (35.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama State is rated second among SWAC teams with an average of 68.3 points per game. The Hornets have averaged 74.7 points per game over their last three games.

