Wright’s double-double sends High Point past Elon 83-77

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 10:50 PM

ELON, N.C. (AP) — John-Michael Wright had 29 points and 10 rebounds as High Point topped Elon 83-77 on Saturday night.

Zach Austin added 20 points for the Panthers (4-4). Emmanuel Izunabor scored 12.

Torrence Watson scored a career-high 34 points for the Phoenix (2-7), who have now lost six straight. Hunter McIntosh added 16 points.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

