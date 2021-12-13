WKU squares off against Centre

Centre vs. Western Kentucky (6-4) E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Western Kentucky…

Centre vs. Western Kentucky (6-4)

E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will be taking on the Colonels of Division III Centre. Western Kentucky is coming off a 71-48 win in Atlanta over Mississippi in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Dayvion McKnight has averaged 14.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists this year for Western Kentucky. Jairus Hamilton is also a big contributor, with 15.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Dayvion McKnight has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Western Kentucky field goals over the last three games. Dayvion McKnight has accounted for 21 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Kentucky went 8-3 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last season. The Hilltoppers scored 74.8 points per contest across those 11 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.