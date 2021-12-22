CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Bowser introduces vaccine mandate for DC businesses | Montgomery Co. exec wants vaccine requirement | GWU to begin spring virtually | Latest DC region trends
Williams scores 21 to send Troy past Mercer 69-65

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 8:47 PM

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Desmond Williams had a season-high 21 points as Troy edged past Mercer 69-65 on Wednesday night.

Khalyl Waters had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Trojans (9-4), who won their fourth straight game. Duke Deen added 11 points, while Zay Williams had nine rebounds.

Jacksen Greco had 18 points to pace the Bears (7-6). Kamar Robertson added 12 points and eight rebounds, while Jalen Johnson scored 11.

