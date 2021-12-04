CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Williams leads Coastal Carolina over Winthrop 74-64

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 3:34 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Rudi Williams had a career-high 30 points plus 10 rebounds as Coastal Carolina defeated Winthrop 74-64 on Saturday.

Ebrima Dibba had 15 points for Coastal Carolina (4-2). Vince Cole added 11 points and six rebounds. Garrick Green had 10 points and seven rebounds.

D.J. Burns Jr. had 18 points for the Eagles (4-4). Patrick Good added 15 points.

