Williams leads Coastal Carolina over Winthrop 74-64

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Rudi Williams had a career-high 30 points plus 10 rebounds as Coastal Carolina defeated Winthrop 74-64…

Listen now to WTOP News

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Rudi Williams had a career-high 30 points plus 10 rebounds as Coastal Carolina defeated Winthrop 74-64 on Saturday.

Ebrima Dibba had 15 points for Coastal Carolina (4-2). Vince Cole added 11 points and six rebounds. Garrick Green had 10 points and seven rebounds.

D.J. Burns Jr. had 18 points for the Eagles (4-4). Patrick Good added 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.