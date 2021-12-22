CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Williams carries Santa Clara over San Jose St. 79-57

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 1:38 AM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Williams had 20 points as Santa Clara romped past San Jose State 79-57 on Tuesday night.

Carlos Stewart had 16 points for Santa Clara (10-5). Keshawn Justice added 15 points and 13 rebounds. Josip Vrankic had 14 points and six assists.

Shon Robinson had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Spartans (6-5). Omari Moore added 13 points and six rebounds.

Trey Smith, the Spartans’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at 12 points per game, shot only 11% for the game (1 of 9).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

