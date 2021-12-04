CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Weaver scores 16 to lift Dayton past N. Illinois 79-41

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 4:24 PM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Elijah Weaver came off the bench to tally 16 points to carry Dayton to a 79-41 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday.

DaRon Holmes II had 14 points for Dayton (6-3), which won its fifth straight game. Koby Brea added 12 points. Malachi Smith had 11 points.

Trendon Hankerson had 7 points for the Huskies (2-6). Anthony Crump also had 7 points. Keshawn Williams had 7 points.

