Warrick scores 20 to lift N. Kentucky over Green Bay 79-74

The Associated Press

December 30, 2021, 9:43 PM

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick scored 20 points to help Northern Kentucky beat Green Bay 79-74 on Thursday night.

Trevon Faulkner scored 19 points for Northern Kentucky (5-7, 1-2 Horizon League). Sam Vinson added 11 points and grabbed six rebounds and Trey Robinson scored 10 points and collected six boards.

Kamari McGee had 15 points for the Phoenix (2-10, 1-2) now losers in five straight games. Emmanuel Ansong scored 14 points and Japannah Kellogg III 13.

