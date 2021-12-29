CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Walker scores 16 to lead Air Force over Utah State 49-47

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 5:44 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A.J. Walker scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half and Air Force narrowly beat Utah State 49-47 on Wednesday in a Mountain West Conference opener for both teams.

Jake Heidbreder had 14 points for Air Force (8-4). Nikc Jackson added 12 rebounds and five assists.

Justin Bean had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Aggies (9-5, 0-1). Brandon Horvath added 10 rebounds.

