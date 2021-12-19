Valpo hosts E. Michigan

Eastern Michigan (5-5) vs. Valparaiso (5-6) Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso squares off against…

Eastern Michigan (5-5) vs. Valparaiso (5-6)

Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso squares off against Eastern Michigan in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last saw action on Dec. 11. Eastern Michigan needed overtime to beat Florida International by four points, while Valparaiso fell to Charlotte, 68-67.

STEPPING UP: Monty Scott and Noah Farrakhan have led the Eagles. M. Scott has averaged 15.6 points while Farrakhan has put up 15.2 points per game. The Beacons have been led by Sheldon Edwards and Thomas Kithier, who have combined to score 23 points per outing.MIGHTY MONTY: M. Scott has connected on 36.6 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also made 41.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Valparaiso is 0-5 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 5-1 when it scores at least 68.

COLD SPELL: Eastern Michigan has lost its last five road games, scoring 66.2 points, while allowing 81.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Michigan is ranked first in Division I with an average of 77.7 possessions per game. The fast-paced Eagles have pushed that total to 80.3 possessions per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.