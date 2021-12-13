UTM goes up against UNC-Asheville

UNC-Asheville (6-4) vs. UT Martin (3-7) Skyhawk Arena, Martin, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin hosts UNC-Asheville…

UNC-Asheville (6-4) vs. UT Martin (3-7)

Skyhawk Arena, Martin, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin hosts UNC-Asheville in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last played this past Saturday. UNC-Asheville snuck past Western Carolina by one point on the road, while UT Martin is coming off of an 84-75 loss at home to Middle Tennessee.

LEADING THE WAY: KJ Simon has averaged 16.7 points and 6.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Skyhawks. KK Curry is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 13.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs are led by Drew Pember, who is averaging 10.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 blocks.DOMINANT DREW: Pember has connected on 20 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 11 over the last three games. He’s also made 90 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: UT Martin is 0-7 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulldogs have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Skyhawks. UT Martin has 24 assists on 77 field goals (31.2 percent) across its past three contests while UNC-Asheville has assists on 41 of 80 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC-Asheville as a team has made 9.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big South teams.

