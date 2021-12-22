UTEP, Bradley meet in El Paso

Bradley (6-6) vs. UTEP (7-4) Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational , Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m.…

Bradley (6-6) vs. UTEP (7-4)

Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational , Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley is set to face off against UTEP in the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational. UTEP earned a 70-61 win over NC Central in its most recent game, while Bradley got an 87-61 blowout win against Sam Houston in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: UTEP’s Keonte Kennedy has averaged 13.3 points and six rebounds while Souley Boum has put up 13.5 points. For the Braves, Terry Roberts has averaged 15.8 points while Malevy Leons has put up 10.8 points and 5.1 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Kennedy has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all UTEP field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and seven assists in those games.

SUCCESS AT 71: Bradley is a perfect 6-0 when scoring at least 71 points and 0-6 when scoring 70 points or fewer.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Miners are 6-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 1-4 when they fall shy of that mark. The Braves are 6-0 when they score at least 71 points and 0-6 on the year when falling short of 71.

DID YOU KNOW: The UTEP defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.2 percent of all possessions, which is the 23rd-highest rate in the country. The Bradley offense has turned the ball over on 20.9 percent of its possessions (ranked 281st among Division I teams).

