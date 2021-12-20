UNCG battles Johnson & Wales (NC)

Johnson & Wales (NC) vs. UNC Greensboro (8-4) Michael B. Fleming Gymnasium, Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Johnson & Wales (NC) vs. UNC Greensboro (8-4)

Michael B. Fleming Gymnasium, Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Greensboro Spartans are set to battle the Wildcats of NAIA member Johnson & Wales (NC). UNC Greensboro is coming off a 62-51 win over Maryland-Baltimore County in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: De’Monte Buckingham has averaged 13.4 points and 7.8 rebounds this year for UNC Greensboro. Complementing Buckingham is Bas Leyte, who is averaging nine points and 5.6 rebounds per game.MIGHTY MESHIDA: Nathan Meshida has connected on 66.7 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Greensboro went 5-4 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last year. The Spartans put up 70.2 points per contest across those nine games.

