UNC faces tough test vs No. 21 Kentucky

North Carolina (8-2) vs. No. 21 Kentucky (7-2)

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Kentucky presents a tough challenge for North Carolina. North Carolina has won one of its three games against ranked teams this season. Kentucky lost 66-62 at Notre Dame on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Oscar Tshiebwe has averaged a double-double (16.3 points and 14.4 rebounds) to lead the way for the Wildcats. Complementing Tshiebwe is TyTy Washington Jr., who is accounting for 13.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Tar Heels have been led by Armando Bacot, who is averaging 14.3 points and 9.8 rebounds.OFFENSE FROM OSCAR: In nine appearances this season, Kentucky’s Tshiebwe has shot 67.8 percent.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Wildcats are 5-0 when they record seven or more steals and 2-2 when they fall shy of that mark. The Tar Heels are 8-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 50.7 percent or worse, and 0-2 when opponents exceed that percentage.

FLOOR SPACING: North Carolina’s Dawson Garcia has attempted 23 3-pointers and connected on 47.8 percent of them, and is 7 for 11 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Kentucky is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 45 percent. The Wildcats have averaged 15.4 offensive boards per game.

