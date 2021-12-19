The Citadel looks to sweep SC St.

South Carolina State (5-8) vs. The Citadel (6-3) McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina State (5-8) vs. The Citadel (6-3)

McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State seeks revenge on The Citadel after dropping the first matchup in Orangeburg. The teams last went at it on Nov. 28, when the Bulldogs shot 49.2 percent from the field while limiting South Carolina State to just 33.3 percent en route to a 12-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The powerful Hayden Brown is putting up 19.6 points and 7.8 rebounds to lead the way for The Citadel. Complementing Brown is Jason Roche, who is accounting for 14.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. South Carolina State has been led by Antonio TJ Madlock, who is averaging 10.1 points and 4.8 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Brown has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all The Citadel field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 27 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: The Citadel has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 98 points while giving up 61.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The The Citadel offense has recently used assists to create buckets more often than South Carolina State. The Citadel has 57 assists on 89 field goals (64 percent) over its previous three games while South Carolina State has assists on 47 of 99 field goals (47.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The The Citadel offense has scored 85.6 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs ninth among Division 1 teams. The South Carolina State defense has allowed 77.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 266th).

