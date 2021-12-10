CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Texas State squares off against Southwestern

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 5:31 PM

Southwestern vs. Texas State (6-2)

Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas State Bobcats are set to battle the Moundbuilders of NAIA school Southwestern. Texas State is coming off a 71-58 win at home over Denver in its most recent game.

STELLAR SENIORS: Texas State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Caleb Asberry, Isiah Small, Mason Harrell, Shelby Adams and Nighael Ceaser have combined to account for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 71 percent of all Bobcats points over the last five games.ASBERRY IS ACCURATE: Through eight games, Texas State’s Caleb Asberry has connected on 40 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 88.5 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas State went 5-2 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Bobcats offense put up 63.1 points per matchup across those seven games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

