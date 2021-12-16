CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC talks about how to stop spread | Safest activities for vaccinated kids | 3 Prince George's schools close | Area vaccination numbers
Tenn. Tech hopes to end skid vs Wright State

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 3:30 PM

Tennessee Tech (2-8) vs. Wright State (2-7)

Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech looks to end its five-game losing streak as it battles Wright State. Tennessee Tech is looking to break its current five-game losing streak. Wright State lost 66-48 to Akron on Wednesday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Golden Eagles are led by Jr. Clay and Keishawn Davidson. Clay is averaging 12.2 points, five assists and two steals while Davidson is putting up 12.1 points per game. The Raiders have been anchored by Grant Basile and Tanner Holden, who have combined to score 36.8 points per outing.JUMPING FOR JR.: Clay has connected on 20 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 22 over the last three games. He’s also converted 73.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Raiders are 0-6 when they allow at least 74 points and 2-1 when they hold opponents to anything under 74 points. The Golden Eagles are 0-8 when they score 72 points or fewer and 2-0 when they exceed 72.

STREAK STATS: Tennessee Tech has scored 63.2 points per game and allowed 74.2 over its five-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Wright State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Horizon teams. The Raiders have averaged 19.7 free throws per game this season.

