Strong second half lifts UTEP over New Mexico 77-69

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 5:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Behind a 16-1 run over the first eight minutes of the second half, Texas-El Paso built a big lead en route to 77-69 win over New Mexico on Sunday.

Keonte Kennedy had 22 points and eight rebounds to lead UTEP, and Souley Boum added 26 points, including going 13-15 from the foul line.

Although the Lobos (6-5) immediately responded to that second-half run with an 11-1 surge of their own, the Miners (5-4) tacked on a 9-0 spurt toward the end of the half to put the game out of reach.

Javonté Johnson led New Mexico with 16 points and nine rebounds.

The game was an ugly affair with the teams combining for six technical fouls.

BIG PICTURE

UTEP: The win for the Miners ends a two-game losing streak and will give them much-needed momentum heading into the back end of the non-conference schedule.

NEW MEXICO: With the loss, the Lobos continue their uneven play of late, having lost 4-of-6. The Lobos are desperately trying to find some consistency heading into the holidays.

UP NEXT

New Mexico continues its month-long slate of home cooking Sunday against SMU, followed by a final Mountain West tune up against Norfolk State before getting into conference play Dec. 28 against Colorado State.

Texas-El Paso returns home for a three-game homestand, starting with McNeese State on Thursday, followed by the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational that also includes North Carolina Central, Bradley and Sam Houston State.

