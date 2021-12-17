Stanford faces tough test vs No. 17 Texas

No. 17 Texas (7-2) vs. Stanford (6-3) T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Texas…

No. 17 Texas (7-2) vs. Stanford (6-3)

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Texas presents a tough challenge for Stanford. Stanford has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Texas easily beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff by 32 on Tuesday.

LEADING THE WAY: Stanford’s Harrison Ingram has averaged 12.6 points and 6.9 rebounds while Jaiden Delaire has put up 12.6 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Longhorns, Timmy Allen has averaged 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds while Tre Mitchell has put up 11.6 points and 5.1 rebounds.INTRIGUING INGRAM: Ingram has connected on 35.3 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Cardinal are 6-0 when holding opponents to 45.9 percent or worse from the field, and 0-3 when opponents shoot better than that. The Longhorns are 7-0 when the team records at least six steals and 0-2 when falling short of that total.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cardinal have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Longhorns. Stanford has 43 assists on 86 field goals (50 percent) across its past three matchups while Texas has assists on 38 of 77 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 28 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Longhorns fourth among Division I teams. The Stanford offense has turned the ball over on 21.5 percent of its possessions (ranking the Cardinal 299th, nationally).

