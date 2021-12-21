CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Staiti, No. 13 Georgia women coast in final tuneup for SEC

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 2:01 PM

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jenna Staiti scored 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting and No. 13 Georgia rolled past South Alabama 89-50 on Tuesday.

Staiti had 13 points and her only miss in the first half when the Bulldogs (11-1) made 20 of 30 shots and opened a 47-26 lead.

Malury Bates had 10 of her 12 points in the first half for Georgia, which takes a four-game winning streak into the Christmas break and its next game against No. 21 LSU on Dec. 30. Freshman Jillian Hollingshead also had 12 points. Hollingshead was 4 for 4 from the field and the foul line, Bates was 6-of-7 shooting.

Mahogany Vaught led the Jaguars (6-7) with 11 points and Dee Haymer added 10.

After a Vaught 3-pointer made it 3-2, Georgia ran off 13 straight points, six by Staiti. Vaught’s jumper to open the second quarter had the Jags within 19-13 but a 22-6 streak sealed it. Zoesha Smith’s basket at the 2:37 mark had the lead at 41-19.

Georgia finished the game at 55% (26 of 65) despite going 2 of 12 from 3-point range. The Bulldogs were 15 of 16 from the foul line and outrebounded South Alabama 43-27.

In 12 games, only one Georgia opponent has reached 60 points and six have been held below 50. The Bulldogs beat No. 18 Notre Dame 71-67 in overtime in November.

