St. Thomas (MN), Nebraska Omaha start conference play

St. Thomas (MN) (5-6, 0-0) vs. Nebraska Omaha (1-10, 0-0)

Baxter Arena, Omaha, Nebraska; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas (MN) visits Nebraska Omaha as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, St. Thomas (MN) finished with zero wins and zero losses in the , while Nebraska Omaha won three games and lost 11 in the Summit League.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Tommies have been led by their senior duo of Riley Miller and Anders Nelson. Miller is averaging 17.9 points while Nelson is putting up 16.4 points per game. The Mavericks have been led by juniors Felix Lemetti and Darrius Hughes, who have combined to score 18.2 points per contest.MIGHTY MILLER: Miller has connected on 46.1 percent of the 115 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 23 of 49 over his last five games. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: St. Thomas (MN) is 0-5 when it allows at least 74 points and 5-1 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

COMING UP SHORT: St. Thomas (MN) has dropped its last four road games, scoring 70.3 points and allowing 79.5 points during those contests. Nebraska Omaha has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 72.3 points while giving up 83.

DID YOU KNOW: The St. Thomas (MN) offense has recorded a turnover on only 12.9 percent of its possessions, which is the sixth-lowest rate in the nation. The Nebraska Omaha defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 314th among Division I teams).

