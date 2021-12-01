CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Obama, Fauci visit DC vaccination clinic | Md. House Republicans push to keep some COVID protocols | Tougher testing requirements for travelers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
St. Thomas (MN) faces Crown College

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 6:32 AM

Crown College vs. St. Thomas (MN) (3-4)

Schoenecker Arena, St. Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies are set to battle the Storm of Division III Crown College. St. Thomas (MN) lost 81-64 at Seattle in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Anders Nelson has averaged 19.4 points this year for St. Thomas (MN). Riley Miller has complemented Nelson with 18.4 points per game.ANDERS IS ACCURATE: Through seven games, St. Thomas (MN)’s Anders Nelson has connected on 23.8 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 88 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: .

