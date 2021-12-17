St. Louis faces tough test vs No. 13 Auburn

No. 13 Auburn (9-1) vs. Saint Louis (8-3) Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13…

No. 13 Auburn (9-1) vs. Saint Louis (8-3)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Auburn presents a tough challenge for Saint Louis. Saint Louis has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Auburn is looking to extend its current six-game winning streak.

TEAM LEADERS: Saint Louis’ Gibson Jimerson has averaged 16.7 points while Yuri Collins has put up 9.8 points, 7.9 assists and 2.2 steals. For the Tigers, Jabari Smith has averaged 16.9 points and 7.2 rebounds while Wendell Green Jr. has put up 11.3 points and 4.7 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Collins has had his hand in 57 percent of all Saint Louis field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 11 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Saint Louis is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes at least 79.2 percent of its free throws. The Billikens are 2-3 when they shoot below 79.2 percent from the line.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Billikens have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. Saint Louis has 45 assists on 76 field goals (59.2 percent) across its previous three contests while Auburn has assists on 56 of 97 field goals (57.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis has attempted the sixth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Billikens have averaged 23.7 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.