South Carolina wallops Allen University 110-51

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Wildens Leveque scored 12 points in 11 minutes of play and South Carolina overwhelmed NAIA-member Allen…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Wildens Leveque scored 12 points in 11 minutes of play and South Carolina overwhelmed NAIA-member Allen University 110-51 on Tuesday night.

It was the largest margin of victory for South Carolina since a 53-point (108-55) win over Furman during the 1967-68 season. The Gamecocks, who had not scored 100 points in a game since the 2007-08 season, have done it twice this season. They improved to 48-1 all-time when topping the century mark.

Leveque sank 5 of 6 shots from the floor for the Gamecocks (8-2), who shot 54% overall. Devin Carter came off the bench to contribute 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Reserve Brandon Martin finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, while Mike Green hit three 3-pointers and scored 11. Keyshawn Bryant had 10 points.

Carter scored nine points in the first half as the Gamecocks took a 51-22 lead into intermission. South Carolina topped 100 on Green’s 3-pointer with 3:31 remaining in the game. The Gamecocks finished with 31 assists — the second best in school history. South Carolina had 33 assists in a win over Georgia Southern in 1976.

Jaylen Green led the Yellow Jackets with 12 points, while Andre Baker scored 11.

South Carolina dominated the boards 59-20 and outscored Allen 60-14 in the paint. The Yellow Jackets made just 20 of 62 shots (32.3%).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.