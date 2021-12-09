CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More COVID-19 test kits head to Fairfax Co. libraries | Pfizer: booster offers protection against omicron | Pandemic causes drop in Md. school-readiness rates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Slater leads Long Beach…

Slater leads Long Beach St. past Bethesda 102-69

The Associated Press

December 9, 2021, 12:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Colin Slater scored 21 points as Long Beach Statebeat Bethesda 102-69 on Wednesday night. Jordan Roberts added 20 points for the Beach.

Slater shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers. He added seven assists.

Joel Murray had 11 points for Long Beach State (3-6). Aboubacar Traore added 11 points and 20 rebounds.

Sam Skipper had 25 points for the Flames. Tyler Goodlow added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CISA cyber incident reporting requirements trip on defense bill finish line

NDAA has big changes for personnel, even though some blockbuster provisions are changed

More time off at the end of 2021, but not necessarily leaving it on the table

Georgia court issues nationwide injunction to block vaccine mandate for federal contractors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up