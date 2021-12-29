CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Sims, Phillips lift UNC Wilmington past Delaware 70-68

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 10:24 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Jaylen Sims and Shykeim Phillips scored 17 points apiece as UNC Wilmington narrowly beat Delaware 70-68.

Mike Okauru added 15 points for the Seahawks.

Both teams were playing their first Colonial Athletic Association game of the season.

Amari Kelly had seven rebounds and three blocks for UNC Wilmington (7-5, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association), which won its fourth straight game.

Dylan Painter scored a season-high 22 points and had nine rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (9-5, 0-1). Ryan Allen added 17 points. Jameer Nelson Jr. had seven rebounds.

