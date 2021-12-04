CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Sherman scores 27 as…

Sherman scores 27 as West Virginia tops Radford 67-51

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 6:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Taz Sherman poured in 27 points — one short of his career best — and West Virginia breezed to a 67-51 victory over Radford on Saturday.

Sherman, who came into the game averaging just over 20 points per contest, sank 9 of 16 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Mountaineers (7-1). West Virginia played without second-leading scorer Sean McNeil (12.0 ppg), who missed the game with a lower back injury. Kedrian Johnson had three of the Mountaineers’ 12 steals.

Bryan Hart scored nine points to lead the Highlanders (4-5). Radford doesn’t have a player averaging in double figures this season.

West Virginia shot 41% from the floor but made just 5 of 20 from 3-point range. The Mountaineers hit 10 of 14 foul shots, while the Highlanders sank only 5 of 13. The two teams combined for more steals (18) than assists (12).

The victory was No. 907 for West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins. He is now 11 wins behind former UConn coach Jim Calhoun for third place all-time.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

Zero trust, cloud security pushing CISA to rethink its approach to cyber services

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up