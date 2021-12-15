CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
Sheppard scores 23 to carry Belmont past Chattanooga 76-68

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 8:50 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Sheppard had 23 points as Belmont defeated Chattanooga 76-68 on Wednesday night.

Luke Smith had 16 points for Belmont (9-3), which earned its fourth straight win. Nick Muszynski added 14 points. Grayson Murphy had eight rebounds and six assists.

Malachi Smith had 27 points and seven rebounds for the Mocs (9-2), whose four-game win streak was broken. Silvio De Sousa added 15 points and nine rebounds. Josh Ayeni had 10 points.

