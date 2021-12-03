CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Seton Hall suspends Espinoza-Hunter for game vs No 2 UConn

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 3:43 PM

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Seton Hall has suspended second-leading scorer and top rebounder Andra Espinoza-Hunter for Friday night’s home game against No. 2 Connecticut.

Pirates coach Anthony Bozzella announced the suspension of the graduate student for a violation of team rules. The move came just hours before the Big East Conference game.

Espinoza-Hunter had started all five games for Seton Hall (3-2) and was averaging 18.2 points and 7.0 rebounds. She came to the school last year as a graduate student from Mississippi State.

