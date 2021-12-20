CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » Seattle faces Northwest University

Seattle faces Northwest University

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Northwest University vs. Seattle (8-4)

Redhawk Center, Seattle; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Redhawks are set to battle the Eagles of NAIA member Northwest University. Seattle lost 64-56 at Washington in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Darrion Trammell has averaged 14.5 points, 5.3 assists and 2.9 steals this year for Seattle. Cameron Tyson is also a primary contributor, with 14.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Darrion Trammell has had his hand in 45 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 22 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

LAST TIME: Seattle scored 89 points and won by 49 over Northwest University when these two teams faced off a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Seattle went 3-5 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Redhawks offense put up 66.1 points per contest across those eight games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Oracle buys medical records company Cerner for $28 billion

Army's IVAS program under scrutiny from Congress, lawmakers withhold funds

How 5 federal agencies are handling employee reentry in the new year — for now

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up