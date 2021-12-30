CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Scheierman lifts S. Dakota St. over North Dakota St. 90-86

The Associated Press

December 30, 2021, 11:01 PM

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman tied a season-high 22 points and South Dakota State beat North Dakota State 90-86 on Thursday night.

Luke Appel added 20 points for the Jackrabbits (12-4, 3-0 Summit League), Douglas Wilson scored 14 and Matt Mims 13.

Sam Griesel scored 25 points for the Bison (9-5, 1-1), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Rocky Kreuser added 17 points and Grant Nelson 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

