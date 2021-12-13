Santa Clara goes up against Boise State

Santa Clara (7-4) vs. Boise State (6-4) ExtraMile Arena, Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boise State goes…

Santa Clara (7-4) vs. Boise State (6-4)

ExtraMile Arena, Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State goes up against Santa Clara in a non-conference matchup. Santa Clara fell short in a 72-60 game at Cal on Saturday. Boise State is coming off a 97-60 home win over Prairie View on Friday.

SUPER SENIORS: Santa Clara’s Keshawn Justice, PJ Pipes and Josip Vrankic have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season, including 53 percent of all Broncos scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jalen Williams has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Santa Clara field goals over the last five games. J. Williams has accounted for 37 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Boise State offense has recently converted baskets via assists more often than Santa Clara. Boise State has an assist on 48 of 81 field goals (59.3 percent) over its previous three matchups while Santa Clara has assists on 47 of 80 field goals (58.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Boise State is ranked first among MWC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.1 percent. The Broncos have averaged 11.8 offensive boards per game.

