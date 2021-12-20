CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
San Francisco squares off against S. Illinois

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 5:30 PM

Southern Illinois (7-4) vs. San Francisco (11-1)

War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois and San Francisco both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams won this past weekend. San Francisco earned a 66-65 win at Arizona State on Sunday, while Southern Illinois won easily 75-55 at home against Maryville (MO) on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: San Francisco’s Jamaree Bouyea has averaged 17.6 points and 4.8 rebounds while Yauhen Massalski has put up 13.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks. For the Salukis, Marcus Domask has averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Ben Coupet Jr. has put up 11.5 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Domask has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Southern Illinois field goals over the last five games. The junior forward has accounted for 29 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Southern Illinois is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.2 percent or less. The Salukis are 1-4 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK STATS: San Francisco has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 75.3 points while giving up 62.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The Southern Illinois defense has allowed only 58.5 points per game to opponents, which is the 21st-best mark in the country. The San Francisco offense has put up just 68.5 points through 13 games (ranked 211th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

