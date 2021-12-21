CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Rollins lifts Toledo over Marshall 95-63

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 9:35 PM

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ryan Rollins had 23 points as Toledo easily beat Marshall 95-63 on Tuesday night.

RayJ Dennis added 20 points and seven rebounds for the Rockets. Keshaun Saunders had 14 points for Toledo (8-3), which earned its fourth straight home victory. JT Shumate added 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Toledo scored 54 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

Taevion Kinsey had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Thundering Herd (7-6). Andrew Taylor added 13 points. Obinna Anochili-Killen had eight points and five blocks.

