CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Roddy leads Colorado St.…

Roddy leads Colorado St. over Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 74-58

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 6:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — David Roddy registered 19 points and seven rebounds as Colorado State won its ninth straight game to start the season, beating Saint Mary’s 74-58 on Saturday.

Isaiah Stevens had 14 points for Colorado State (9-0). John Tonje added 12 points.

Matthias Tass had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Gaels (8-2). Augustas Marciulionis added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up